Sara A.J. Strohmeier, 86

BUNKER HILL (March 13, 2018) – Sarah A. J. “Sally” Strohmeier, 86, of Bunker Hill, passed away at 11:56 p.m., Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Nov. 4, 1931, in Bethalto to Ralph and Louise (McDonald) File. She married George W. Strohmeier on Aug. 6, 1950, in Bethalto; he preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 2013.

Sally was a farmer’s wife, a merchandiser, and a member of the First Congregational Church and Kuntry Kuzins Square Dancing. She enjoyed playing cards, dominos and the company of her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Surviving are her children, Georgann (James) Morgando of Hillsboro, Keith (Tana) Strohmeier of Bunker Hill, Richard (Sheri) Strohmeier of Bunker Hill, Beth (Roger) Scroggins of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Deric Morgando, Jeremy Strohmeier, Nicole Stephens, Stephanie Heiens, Erin Meadows, Colten Strohmeier, Kathryn Scroggins, Sydney Anderson, Spencer Strohmeier, Savannah Frizzo, and Skylar Strohmeier; step-grandchildren, Tony Harrison, Brandie Turner and Dustin Fezzel; 17 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Lester Strohmeier; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, James P. Morgando; brothers, Donald File and Kenneth File; and sister, Marcella Senn.

Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m., Saturday, March 10, at First Congregational Church in Bunker Hill. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 11, at First Congregational Church in Bunker Hill, with Pastor Jeremy Wood and Pastor Sydney Anderson officiating. Burial wasat Bunker Hill Cemetery in Bunker Hill. Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill was in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to First Congregational Youth Group.

