Samuel D. Qualls, 82, of Columbia, passed away Aug. 14th at University Hospital.

He was born Jan. 9, 1939 in Carlinville, to Raymond Qualls and Lucille Crayne.

Sam married Anita Hamby on Sept. 12, 1959.

He is also survived his wife, Anita; three daughters, Cheryl Qualls Bruner of Moberly, Deanna (Warren) Wobbe of Innsbrook, Julie (Tim) Klusmeyer of Columbia; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Fox Palm, Plymouth, MN; sister in-law, Mariann Qualls; nephew, David (Pam) Qualls; niece, Michelle (Wally) Dyer; and his uncle, Gene Qualls, all of Carlinville.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother; his brother, Kenny Qualls; and the only mother he truly knew Anna Fox Qualls.

His wit, sarcasm and true love for his family will never die.

Per Sam’s request, no service will be held.

