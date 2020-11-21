Samme Schramm

Samme J. Schramm, 78, of Palmyra died on Wednesday morning at Carlinville Rehabilitation and Health Center in Carlinville.

She was born in Woodson Sept. 13, 1942, the daughter of the late Sam and Mary (Long) Leamons. She married Dale E. Schramm in May 1965 and he survives in Carlinville.

Also surviving are her children, Laurie Schramm of Pensacola, Fla., Jill (Curt) Meisenheimer of Hettick, Rob (Linda) Schramm of Palmyra and Amy Jo (Emerson) Dewitt of Modesto; grandchildren, Adam (Misti) Meisenheimer, Jeff (Nicole) Meisenheimer, Zac (Dani) Meisenheimer, Jacob and Sarah Dewitt Taylor and Ty Schramm; great-grandchildren, Cameron Jo, Mallory, Sloan and Brayson Meisenheimer, Wesley Reed; a sister, Willa (Leamons Bivin) Suttles of Rochester; sister-in-laws, Joyce Leamons of Bluffs and Sue Leamons of Kentucky; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, David and Lyle Leamons.

Samme graduated from Waverly High School and was a Modesto Whirlwind 4-H leader and was a member of the Modesto Methodist Church.

Samme was employed years ago by Anderson Clayton, National Life Insurance, State Representative Paul Findlay and many years at Northwestern Elementary School and retired from UIS Springfield after more than 20 years of service.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, family tree research, politics, camping, traveling, music shows, collecting leaves and rocks with her children and grandchildren. Many times she enjoyed eagle watching. Her favorite time spent was time on the porch swing sharing stories with her family.

Private graveside rites will be held at Waverly East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Northwestern Scholarship Fund under her name c/o the funeral home at Neece Funeral Home 349 East Tanner Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

Stultz-Neece Funeral Home in Palmyra is in charge of arrangements.