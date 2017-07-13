SamJam concert at Reno’s

SamJam4NF, Inc., will hold “SamJam@Reno’s,” an evening of music and food, from 6-10:30 p.m., Friday, July 21, at Reno’s Italian Pizzeria and Ristorante in Carlinville to raise funds for neurofibromatosis research, patient support and public awareness.

Reno’s buffet will be served from 6-9 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided by Tom Irwin from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and ClusterPluck from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Participants will also receive a collector’s SamJam t-shirt, while supplies last, and have a chance to win a five-day Caribbean cruise.

Irwin is a popular singer/songwriter/guitarist who opened for Willie Nelson and Family at the 2001 Illinois State Fair grandstand and who has released 10 full-length recordings. ClusterPluck performs an Americana mix of bluegrass, folk, rock and country and has produced three albums.

Admission to the event is $20 at the door.

SamJam4NF, Inc., is a non-profit charitable organization that has raised $46,000 for NF Midwest, an organization funding neurofibramatosis (NF) research and support through a six-state area in the Midwest. It was founded in honor of Sam Oswald of Carlinville, who has lived with complications from NF his entire life and now, at age 32, wants to support continuing NF research and assistance for patients and their families.

The annual SamJam “Unplugged on the Prairie” event will be held Sept. 16 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds. For more information, visit samjam4nf.com.