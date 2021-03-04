Sam McCann pleads not guilty in funding fraud case

Sam McCann pleads not guilty in funding fraud

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Former state senator and Plainview native Sam McCann recently pleaded not guilty to federal charges he was faced with for illegally spending more than $200,000 in campaign funds for his own personal expenses.

McCann was indicted by a grand jury Feb. 3, but authorities weren’t seeking his arrest.

McCann told United States District Court Magistrate Judge Eric Long that he was unemployed and being supported by his wife while carrying credit card debt and loans that totaled more than $30,000. Following this statement, McCann was appointed a public defender, Rosie Brown.

During his public hearing back in mid-February, which the media could only attend virtually due to COVID-19, McCann remained relatively silent throughout with the exception of him answering questions about whether he understood the charges and when he described what his needs were – finances, education and medical.

