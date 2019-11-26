Sally L. Arbuthnot

Sally L. (Beiser) Arbuthnot, 75, of Piasa passed away at 3:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born July 16, 1944, in Alton, daughter of the late William C., Jr. and Virginia (Stewart) Beiser.

On Dec. 22, 1962, Sally married Jim C. Arbuthnot in Godfrey. He survives.

Sally had a bright smile and the kindest heart that would fill up a room. She had the strongest love for her husband, daughters, and all of her family. She shared such a special bond with everyone, especially her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, going to her grandkids’ sports events, lunch with her granddaughters, and lunch with her girlfriends. Sally also loved knitting, mowing the grass, and working on her do-it-yourself projects. Sally was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She will be missed by her husband, Jim; three daughters, Sally Jane Arbuthnot, Mary (Thomas) Maupin and Amy (Curtis) Cochran; seven grandchildren, Abigail (Jerry) Tandy, Sally Christine Arbuthnot, James Arbuthnot, Jacob Maupin, Magen Mary Cochran, Jared Dean Cochran and Alison (Justin) Hodge; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild; three siblings, “Bill” W.C. III (Gail) Beiser, Jane (Dan) Bowers, Nell (Ken) Beemer. She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Betty Lynn Arbuthnot.

A private funeral service has been requested. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Oasis Women’s Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.