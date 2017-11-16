Ryan enters 49th season as Mt. Olive wrestling coach

Ryan enters 49th season as Mt. Olive wrestling

MOUNT OLIVE (Nov. 17, 2017) – Mt. Olive wrestling coach Ron Ryan enters his 49th season as head coach of the Wildcats this season.

The team is co-oping with Gillespie, Bunker Hill and Staunton. It’s the 11th year co-op with Gillespie, while Bunker Hill and Staunton are co-op for the first time.

The team has 19 on the roster this season, seven from Mt. Olive, four from Gillespie, five from Staunton and three from Bunker Hill.

The Wildcats are assisted by Don Harvill, with Richard Carlile, Toby Osmoe, Jeff Osmoe and Adam Osmoe assisting when available.

The team opens the season at Mascoutah on Nov. 21 with a triangular including Triad. The Mt. Olive Invitational is Jan. 6.

Senior wrestlers for the Wildcats include two-time state qualifier Maxx Fritz, third in the state last season; Jonny Darrah, Justin Osmoe, Gavin Bertoldi, Jacob Whited, John Aljets and Logan Cayce.

Junior wrestlers include Mikayla Fritz, Tiffany Tiepleman, Bryan Parker and Alex Waugh.

Sophomore wrestlers include Jacob Bailey, Tyler Jones, Paige Levi, Amber Speital and J.T. Turney. Freshman wrestlers include Garrett Dickerson, Evan Morris and Owen Scheller.