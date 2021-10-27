Ruyle, Stayton lead CHS volleyball to regional straight set of Gillespie

Ruyle, Stayton lead CHS volleyball to regional straight

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

No. 5 Carlinville wasn’t playing its best volleyball at the start of an Illinois High School Association Class 2A regional quarterfinal against No. 12 Gillespie, but still pulled through with a clean straight set win thanks in large part to senior captain Jill Stayton as well as freshman Addie Ruyle, who came and provided a spark off the bench.

“Our serve-receive was a little iffy at first but I knew the girls would be fine,” CHS coach Kaitie Hammann said. “Jill had some great serves and then with Addie coming in and performing like she did was huge. She pushed her serves real deep. There were a few we got nervous on but they were dropping.”

Stayton unleashed a total of eight kills and put together a streak of nine service points at the start of the second set.

Ruyle slammed the door on the Miners by serving up each of the Cavaliers’ final seven tallies. Four were scored on an ace. Ruyle finished as the service points leader with 11 on the evening.

Isabella Tiburzi, another freshman, provided 18 assists and made six digs.

The 25-16, 25-12 home victory advanced Carlinville to Tuesday’s regional semifinal against Pana, a team that the Cavaliers had against the wall but let off the hook Sept. 30 after taking the first set of that conference meeting.

“That’s been a game that the girls have wanted back all year,” Hammann said. “Now we get our rematch and we’re ready to go. I really hope we can take it.”

Carlinville is 22-14 overall.

Gillespie ends it season 6-22.

The winner of the Carlinville/Pana semifinal will face either Litchfield or Marquette for the regional championship at CHS Thurs., Oct. 28. Game time is 6 p.m. Coverage will be included in next week’s issue.

Carlinville closes regular season with two SCC wins

Carlinville finished 4-4 in the South Central Conference after closing out the regular season with a pair of league triumphs over Hillsboro and Southwestern last week.

Ella Walker had 14 service points that included eight aces and Stayton laid down seven kills while making 14 digs, helping the Cavaliers top the Toppers 25-13 in both sets Oct. 19.

Two days later, Carlinville earned another straight set win against Southwestern, 25-17, 25-12. Sims and Walker had nine service tallies apiece. Stayton made ten digs and added nine kills. Tiburzi contributed 20 assists and a block.

