Ruth Rushton

Ruth Katherine Rushton (nee Persson), age 97 of Carlinville, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020.

She was born April 28, 1923 in Steelville, Illinois to the late Henry Louis Persson and the late Freida Magdalene (nee Breder) Persson.

Ruth married Melvin Rushton on November 24, 1946.

She is the beloved wife of the late Melvin. Loving mother of Richard (Sara) Rushton of Bend, Oregon, Carol Miller of Carlinville, Kevin (Judy) Rushton of Bloomington, Roger Rushton of Snellville, Georgia, Bradley (Janet) Rushton of Palatine, David Rushton of Bend, Oregon, Karen (Michael) Bishopp of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, and Deborah (Len) McCaw of Elgin. Loving, cherished, and devoted Grandma Ruth of Elizabeth (Evan) Mueller, Chris Rushton, Hannah Miller, Brant (Missy) Rushton, Ryan (Jessica) Rushton, Abbey (Jeremiah) Fairbanks, Joel Rushton, Anthony and Taylor Rushton, Pierson Bishopp, and Nate (Sandy) Rushton. Loving great grandmother of Keely Rushton, Lyla, Anya, and Micah Fairbanks, Tristan, and Zane Rushton. She was an adored and adopted Grandma Ruth to Katie Jane. Dear sister, aunt, “Gram,” and friend of many. Preceded in death by her brothers; Carl Persson, Rudolph Persson, and her sisters; Margaret Kuntzman, Dorothea Holley, and Minnie Bates. Ruth loved the Lord, crocheting, and animals. She was also an excellent cook and babysat numerous children who knew her as Grandma Ruth.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Carlinville First Assembly of God Church, 18772 Route 4 in Carlinville. Interment will follow at Mayfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Benld Adopt-A-Pet, 807 Stewart Ave, Benld, IL 62009 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 S Danny Thomas Blvd, Memphis, TN 38105.

Contact 217-854-3157 or heinzfuneralhome.com for information.