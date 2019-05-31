Ruth L. Karloski

Ruth Lois Karloski, 90, of Decatur and Carlinville died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

Miss Karloski was born in Decatur on 19 May 1929, to Herman and Mamie (Salogga) Karloski.

Upon graduation from Decatur High School in 1947, she continued her education at Illinois State Normal University obtaining her undergraduate degree with a major in social sciences and a minor in library science in 1950. Ruth spent the next six years as librarian for Bent Elementary School in Bloomington. Ruth’s Mother, Mamie, encouraged her children to continue furthering their education, so Ruth entered the Graduate School of Library Science at the University of Illinois, earning a Master’s Degree in 1957. That summer, Miss Karloski applied for the position of Carlinville School District librarian and spent the next 45 years in that position; nearly everyone in town knew, loved and respected her.

At her retirement in 2002, Ruth was named Teacher of the Year and honored for her dedication and commitment to children and teachers, alike. Ruth’s mission and pleasure for half a century was “Seeing the joy the children have in hearing a story, then reading a story, and learning to read a story to you, and the satisfaction of older children finding the information they’re interested in learning about, finding something they really like even if it’s not for an assignment.”

Ruth was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert, sister Helen (Karloski) and brother-in-law Melvin Thomas, and brother Walter and sister-in-law Annalee.

Surviving is her sister-in-law, Norma, of Decatur; niece, Mary Duncan of O’Fallon; niece, Peggy and husband Randy Miller of Lincoln; niece Rhoda and husband Tom Storck of Omaha, NE; nephew Paul and wife Mary Kay Thomas of Middletown, MO; niece Kathy and husband Steve Gannaway of Joliet; niece Jody and husband Tom Krueger of Sturgeon Bay, WI; nephew Dan and wife Susan Karloski of Pearland, TX; and niece Jennifer and husband Joe Herl of Seward, NE; plus many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews; and special friends, Elizabeth Dingus and Ardeth Jokisch of Carlinville.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 28, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur and also Wednesday, May 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Lutheran School Association of Decatur.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.