Ruth Eleanor Smith

Ruth Eleanor Smith, 86, of Modesto died Tuesday afternoon (October 27, 2020) at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

She was born Aug. 24, 1934 in Scottville, daughter of the late Edmond Hendley and Mattie Mae Goode Rees.

Surviving is a son, Lance; several grandchildren; brother, Edmond Hendley Rees of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Eric and Kyle; five siblings, Ivarene Roemer, John Rees, Emily Hart, Carolyn Quarton, and Inez Hull.

Ruth loved to flower garden and birdwatch. Ruth did home health care in earlier years.

Private services will be held with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery near Modesto.

Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condoences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.