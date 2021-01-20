Russell Leslie Wilton

Russell Leslie Wilton, 103, of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

He was born August 3, 1917 to Leslie E. and Stella (Bister) Wilton at home in rural Summerville.

He married Eva Lois Cowger Sept. 14, 1940 in Decatur.

Russell worked as a farmer, sold Singer sewing machines, and worked as a steelworker before retiring as a Standard Oil Agent after 25 years. After retiring, he and Lois spend 32 winters in Florida.

He was a charter member of the Carlinville Lions Club, with an amazing streak of 68 years of perfect attendance. He was a familiar face at the Lions Club cakewalk and ice cream stand. He enjoyed fishing, camping, tinkering and pulling practical jokes.

Russell was survived by a son, Ronald (Ruth Ann) Wilton of Carlinville; son-in-law, Bill Neighbors of Carlinville; grandchildren, Todd (Mary) Stewart of Mt. Olive, Randy (Judy) Stewart of Donnellson, Keri (Bill) Krager of Raymond, Cheryl (Duane) Daugherty of Girard, Michelle (Rich) Hampton of Carlinville, Rhonda (Tom) Koehne of Athensville, Russell (Gina) Wilton of Carlinville; Shawna (Craig) Poe of Carlinville; 19 great grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife; brother, Harold Wilton; sister, Stella Louise Nixon; daughter, Beverly Neighbors; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Max Stewart; grandson, Brett Stewart; and granddaughter, Jennifer Hankins.

A private family service will be held with burial at Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at heinzfuneralhome.com.