Russell L. Massa, 87

RAYMOND (Jan. 29, 2018) – Russell L. Massa, 87, of Raymond passed away at 1:05 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Litchfield.

He was born March 6, 1930, in Atwater, a son of Loy and Alberta (Link) Massa. He married Joyce DeWerff on Nov. 19, 1950, in Mt. Olive; she survives.

Mr. Massa was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Active Guard, and was stationed in Texas and California. He graduated from Carlinville High School in 1948 and was a lifelong farmer and had a fertilizer plant. He and his wife owned and operated Massa Oak Furniture in Raymond for 30 years.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Leonard (Beverly) of Litchfield; grandchildren, Marcy (Josh) Welsh of Carlinville and Kelly (Jared) Nuckolls of Middleton, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Blaize Rovey, Pierce Rovey, Elizabeth Welsh, Shawna Welsh and Joshua Welsh; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Howard Massa and Galen Massa.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until memorial services at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield, with Rev. Dayle Badman of Morrisonville officiating.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

