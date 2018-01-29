Russell L. Massa, 87

Russell L. Massa, 87

RAYMOND (Jan. 29, 2018) – Russell L. Massa, 87, of Raymond passed away at 1:05 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Litchfield.

He was born March 6, 1930, in Atwater, a son of Loy and Alberta (Link) Massa. He married Joyce DeWerff on Nov. 19, 1950, in Mt. Olive; she survives.

Mr. Massa was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Active Guard, and was stationed in Texas and California. He graduated from Carlinville High School in 1948 and was a lifelong farmer and had a fertilizer plant. He and his wife owned and operated Massa Oak Furniture in Raymond for 30 years.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a son, Leonard (Beverly) of Litchfield; grandchildren, Marcy (Josh) Welsh of Carlinville and Kelly (Jared) Nuckolls of Middleton, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Blaize Rovey, Pierce Rovey, Elizabeth Welsh, Shawna Welsh and Joshua Welsh; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Howard Massa and Galen Massa.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until memorial services at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield, with Rev. Dayle Badman of Morrisonville officiating.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

To view the online guestbook and leave condolences, visit litchfieldffs.com.

Share

30 03:10PM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

12 hours ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

The American flag in Scottville flies proudly above the state’s bicentennial flag. The flag was raised simultaneously with flags throughout the state on Dec. 3 during as the start of Illinois’ 200th birthday celebration.

Illinois’ Bicentennial Commission announced in Dec. the kick off of a yearlong celebration of the state’s 200th birthday. A number of bicentennial events are being held, with the first being the unveiling of the bicentennial flag. It will be displayed at counties and municipalities throughout the state. Central to the celebration will be the “Born. Built & Grown” campaign which honors the “…tremendous people, places and things that make Illinois so enduringly strong, kind, and beautiful.” On Dec. 3, 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the Union.
There will be many events throughout the state celebrating the bicentennial. Some of these are a Bicentennial Birthday Party at the United Center in Chicago, a route 66 motorcycle ride led by the governor, a signature legacy project titled #IllinoisProud where each county receives a $5,000 award and HONOR 200 where veterans who go above and beyond serving their communities will be honored. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

16 hours ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

It's time to TALK TO US!

What’s a fashion trend you would like to see return? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

4 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Due to a water main break Northwestern School District CUSD 2 is dismissing at 10 a.m. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share