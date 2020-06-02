Rural Carlinville plane crash leaves four dead

Four individuals died after a single-engine plane went down south of Carlinville near Shipman Blacktop Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at Wonderland Ranch Drive, about three miles south of Carlinville, and the crash site was less than a half mile from Shipman Blacktop, according to Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl.

The plane came down at a private farm, near a house and several farm buildings, Kahl noted.

The county’s dispatch system was first notified of a downed plane at approximately 3:49 p.m.

“We had several witnesses, and deputies have interviewed many of them,” Kahl said.

The Carlinville Fire Department, Gillespie/Benld Area Ambulance as well as Girard Dive Team all responded to the scene.

“The plane itself did not go in the water but it was in very proximity to the water,” Kahl said. “There was large debris field in the area. We were able to use the dive team to locate some parts of the plane.”

Kahl did not know the specific make and model of the plane, other than saying it was “a small, single engine four seater plane.”

The people that own the farm were there at the time, and no one on the ground was injured.

Macoupin County Chief Deputy Coroner Anthony Kravanya and Deputy Coroner Dennis Gardner, responded to the report of a small airplane crash in rural Carlinville, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, Fire/Rescue crews from Carlinville and Girard, Ambulances from Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service were assisting in the response.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 4:27 p.m. by Chief Deputy Coroner Anthony Kravanya. The four victims have been identified as Joshua Daniel Sweers, 35, of Michigan (he was the aircraft’s pilot), Daniel A Shedd, 37, of Missouri, Daniel Schlosser, 39, of Michigan; and John S. Camilleri, 39, of NY

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department along with and the Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investigation.

Deputies left the scene after 10 p.m. Sunday evening, Kahl said.

of the plane. As far as autopsies I guess you need to talk to the coroner about that.

The plane left Creve Coeur Airport near St. Louis and it was headed to Michigan.