A running list of cancellations/postponements

The Enquirer Democrat has been receiving many updates on ongoing or upcoming events that have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Here are a few examples, so far:

• The Carlinville Public Schools Foundation has postponed its annual Trivia Night, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Carlinville Elks Club.

• No indoor soccer games this weekend in Carlinville.

This was from the Park District earlier today: “Over the last 24 hours the global reaction to this pandemic has significantly intensified and we felt the need to address this. Despite our intent to avoid interruptions in our indoor soccer season, the administrator and the board of commissioners has decided to cancel all indoor soccer games this weekend.

This comes in response to an announcement that was made yesterday by Illinois Govenor, J.B. Pritzker, which banned all large gatherings of 1,000 people or more and encouraged smaller gatherings of 250+ be cancelled or postponed. While we likely would not have 250 people in the Demuzio Sport Center at any one time, with 54 teams rotating through the venue in any in the league, we know there are probably well over 1,000 in the course of a weekend and we want to error on the side of caution.”

• Carlinville High School’s musical “The Addams Family,” which was to be performed March 20 and 21 has been postponed at this time. Organizers are optimistic the event can still be held prior to the end of the school year.

• The Q.U.I.L.T.S. Biennial 2020 Quilt Show March 20 and 21 at the Orr Building of Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield (Gate 9 and North Fifth Street) will now take place Sept. 18 and 19.

• In light of the coronavirus, the Carlinville Rotary Club has decided to postpone the 18th annual Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Basketball Classic scheduled for Sunday, March 22, at Carlinville High School.

“We will review the situation in mid-April and mid-May and determine if things have improved with the coronavirus and possibly can get a date set in early June to play the games,” said Tim Tarter, event organizer.