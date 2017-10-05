Running game emerges in Carlinville win
PIASA (Oct. 5, 2017) – With two of the Carlinville top running back out nursing injuries Friday night, the backups came through with flying colors.
Ethan Wallace and Colton DeLong combined to rush for 304 yards and score three touchdowns in a 35-0 Cavies win over the Piasa Birds at Southwestern High School.
Wallace had 189 yards on 12 carries and DeLong rushed for 115 yards on nine carries. The Cavies had 314 yards on the ground for the game, and 273 through the air.
“My hats off to both of them,” said Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday. “I thought both of them played very, very well tonight in our scheme. Our team philosophy of ‘next man up’ seems to be holding true, I guess.”
Carlinville took an 8-0 lead on a Wallace eight-yard touchdown run and A.J. Chapman two-point conversion catch at 7:23 of the first period.
In quarter two, Jarret Easterday completed a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ambuel at 11:20, and Wallace then scored on an 84-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 with 5:43 left in the half.
The Cavaliers scored with just eight seconds left in the half on a Kyle Dixon 55 yard touchdown pass from Easterday. It was 28-0 at the half.
There was just one second half score, coming in the third quarter as DeLong scored his first varsity touchdown on a 12-yard scamper.
Carlinville’s defense pitched their first shutout of the season, holding the Piasa Birds to just 205 yards of total offense.
J.Easterday completed 19 of 27 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Michael Byots had a 21-yard completion to Hunter Robinson late in the game.
Dixon caught nine passes for 120 yards and Jake Ambuel had four catches for 89 yards.
Both teams had the ball for 24 minutes of game time. The Cavaliers picked up 23 first downs to 10 for Southwestern, and made 5 of 8 third down conversions compared to 3 of 15 by the Piasa Birds. Both teams had three turnovers. Dixon intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter near the goal line to keep the shutout intact.
For Southwestern, Caleb Robinson completed eight of 24 passes for 102 yards. Ben Lowis caught three passes for 68 yards. Colton Bachman rushed 14 times for 67 yards.
“They are a big play team,” said C.Easterday. “We tried to make sure we had enough pressure on him (Robinson) to get him off his spot. We didn’t want him to sit there and be very comfortable in the pocket.”
Dixon added 10 tackles, seven solo while Chapman had 15 tackles, four solo and Max Rogers added nine tackles, three solo. Blaze Ballowe had 11 tackles, three solo.
Carlinville returns home Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff against the 5-1 Vandalia Vandals.
“They’ve been playing very well,” C.Easterday said. “They are an explosive team. We haven’t had a lot of film on them yet but we’ll get to work on that.”