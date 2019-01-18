Rules of the Road course offered in Benld

Secretary of State Jesse White, in cooperation with Benld Public Library, will offer a free Rules of the Road review course for all area citizens from 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Benld Public Library, located at 308 East Central Avenue in Benld.

The purpose of the course is to help applicants pass the Illinois driver’s license renewal examination. It prepares applicants for the general written and road examination and provides information on the vision screening.

For more information, contact the Driver Services Department at (312) 814-3676.