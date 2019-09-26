Rules of the Road class at Benld Public Library Oct. 1

Rules of the Road class at Benld Public

Secretary of State Jesse White’s Mobile Drivers Unit and Rules of the Road Class and Organ Donor Registration will be at the Benld Public Library Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The Rules of the Road Class will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. The course gives drivers especially seniors the knowledge and confidence to renew or obtain a drivers license. Reservations are not required and there is no cost for the class.

The Mobile Drivers Unit will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services include the written and road tests, renew driver’s license, obtain a state ID card and purchase license plate stickers. Payment may be made by check or debit/credit card. They do not accept cash.

For more information please call the library at 217-835-4045.