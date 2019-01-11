Ruby Hopper

Ruby Mefford Hopper, 90, of Carlinville passed away Monday, Jan 7, 2019, at her residence, with her daughters by her side.

She was born March 14 ,1928, in Carlinville to Earl and Mary Jane (Lee) Mefford. She married James L. “Gus” Hopper on June 20, 1947; he preceded her in death in 2002.

Mrs. Hopper was an honor graduate of Carlinville High School and spent her working career as a secretary for Country Companies Insurance and Schien Equipment and as a bookkeeper for Konneker Brown. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and loved to read; collect cat figurines and collectibles; care for her pets from rescue shelters; being a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; cooking; and having family for holidays and birthdays.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathy (Jim) Knetzer of Carliville and Karyl (Tony McKinney) Stratton of Springfield; two grandchildren, Kris (Katie) Knetzer of St. Louis, Mo., and Kara (Glen) Hoette of Chesterfield, Mo.; and two great-grandchildren, Tyson Hoette and Coraline Knetzer.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jim Hopper in 2005.

Private graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, at Mayfield Cemetery in Carlinville.

