Ruby Hoback

Ruby Hoback, 97, of Carlinville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born in Hartwell, AR, to Orlen and Frankie (Quick) Singleton on Jan. 2, 1924, the youngest of four children. In 1929 the family moved to Shattuc.

She married Hugh Vincent Leicht on June 13, 1941. He died in 1947 from injuries he received as a prisoner of war in World War II. She met John Joseph Hoback in 1949 and they were married in Vandalia, on Feb. 17, 1950. He passed away October 15, 2012 after 62 years of marriage.

She and John moved to Carlinville in 1952 and opened the Hoback’s IGA grocery store, located across from the GM&O depot on the Shipman Blacktop, in 1957. The business relocated to 251 North Broad Street in 1960. Ten years later they sold the Carlinville and Litchfield stores and started a new business, Gold Key Homes, which sold mobile homes.

Ruby was very active in the Carlinville Community. She was a member of the Carlinville Area Hospital Board from 1973 to 2000. She was also a member of the Carlinville Hospital Auxiliary and the Carlinville Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Carlinville Rotary Club for her dedication to the organization. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville and the Vision Baptist Church in Bonita Springs, Florida. She traveled (1981-2000) with the Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief Team to Hurricane Andrew, other tropical storms, and helped locally during the 1984 and 1993 Mississippi River floods. She helped with the Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief Feeding Unit that is stationed in Carlinville, and also was a member of the Child Care Ministries that traveled with the Disaster Relief Team.

Ruby traveled extensively and visited almost every state in the U.S. Her family, however, was her greatest love. She hosted large family reunions, some of which lasted for weeks.

She is survived by her children, Carol (Thurman) Stewart of Woodson, Janet (John) Howard of Carlinville, Bill (Sarah) Hoback of Tamaroa; grandchildren, Rachel (Ron) O’Shia, Joshua (Stacy) Hoback, Jonathan (Robin) Hoback, Suzanne (Rodney) Cotrell; great grandchildren, Zoe Hoback, Jillian Hoback, Ella Hoback, Lydia Hoback, Christopher (Jessica) Young, Jessica (Craig) Thomas, Alex (Meagan) Young; great great grandchildren Lucas Young and Averie Davis.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Charles Singleton; sisters, Inez Schuetz, and Lois Thoman.

Private family services were held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville.

Burial followed at the Mayfield Cemetery in Carlinville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville Public Library, Carlinville Area Hospital, and the Carmi Baptist Children’s Home.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at heinzfuneralhome.com.