Royce H. Hester

Royce H. Hester, 86, of Bunker Hill passed away at his residence in Bunker Hill Friday, July 17, 2020 at 9:46 a.m.

He was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Dover, Tenn. to Edmond Dan Hester and Vivian (Miles) Hester.

He married Glenda F. Green on May 17, 1959 in Trenton, Ky. Royce retired after 38 years as a crane operator for Granite City Steel.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Hester of Bunker Hill; two daughters, Melinda (Jeffrey) Bertels of Dorsey; Millie (Matt) Hausman of Lees Summit, Mo.; son, Michael (Laurie) Hester of Bunker Hill; six grandchildren, Ashley (Bertels) Wilcox, Jordan Bertels, Shelby Hausman, Alec Hester, Clay Hausman and Paige Hester; two great-grandchildren, Jack Wilcox and Vivien Wilcox; sister, Marion Hamm of Bunker Hill. Royce was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

Visitation was July 21 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. A funeral services followed with Pastor Patrick Thatcher officiating. Burial was at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Bunker Hill. Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice, Country Bible Church, or Donor’s Choice. Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Per the families wishes they ask anyone who will be attending to wear a mask, social distance, and avoid direct contact with the family.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.