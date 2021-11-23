Roy J. Anderson

Roy Jay Anderson, 75, of Brighton, passed away at Christian Hospital North East, St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:45 p.m.

He was born April 2, 1946, in Litchfield to David L. Anderson and Gloria L. (Enos) Anderson.

He married Vicky K. (Vaughn) Anderson on July 18, 1970, Bunker Hill.

He was retired after having been an operator at Shell Oil Co.

Roy was a veteran of the US Army, having served during Vietnam. Roy was a member of the American Legion and NRA.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky Anderson of Brighton; children, Amy (Donald) Harvill of Wilsonville, Leah (Evan) Lamb of Godfrey, Michael Anderson of Brighton; grandchildren, Tiffany Cartwright, Joshua Harvill; great-grandchild, Everly Cartwright and brother, David (Leanne) Anderson of Bunker Hill.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Eastland Baptist Church, Jerseyville.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements.