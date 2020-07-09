Route 108 in Carlinville to close July 12

Posted July 9, at 1:40 p.m. Railroad crossing repairs expected to last two days

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced July 9 Main Street (Illinois 108) will close at the railroad tracks just west of Alton Road in Carlinville on July 12.

The closure, which will begin at 8 p.m., is necessary for repairs to the Union Pacific railroad crossing. No traffic will be allowed to cross the tracks during the work, which is expected to be complete by 8 p.m. July 14. A detour will be posted.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.