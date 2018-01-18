Rough trip to Louisville for Blackburn teams

Olroyd nets 12 points for women’s team Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Jan. 18, 2018) – Neither Blackburn team could get a win last Wednesday as they embarked on a road trip to conference foe Spalding College in Louisville, Ky.

The men fell in overtime 69-65. Both teams are 4-3 in conference play. Blackburn is 8-6 overall.

Spalding had a 24-21 halftime lead, only to see the game sent to overtime tied 60-60 before Spalding went on a 9-5 run to win the game.

Malcolm Scott had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Blackburn. Karson Hayes had 15 points and eight boards with four assists and two steals. Reed Rusten had 12 points.

The Beavers were 26 of 67 from the field and eight of 12 at the foul line with 25 turnovers.

Spalding got 18 points and 14 rebounds from Brandon Williams. Spalding shot 23 of 63 from the field and 18 of 24 from the foul line with 14 turnovers.

Webster 76, Blackburn 73 ot

At St. Louis, the Beavers dropped a second straight overtime contest, this time to the Gorlocks.

Webster made 20 of 23 free throws compared to just two of five for Blackburn (8-7, 4-4).

Blackburn made 11 more three-pointers, led by Reed Rusten with 17 points on five triples. Malcolm Scott added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Blackburn held a 29-23 edge at the half, but the Gorlocks forced overtime, 62-62 before winning it by three.

Josh Johnson made all 16 free throws and scored 20 points, while Enrique Tankins had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Nigel Wilcox added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Webster held a 53-32 rebounding edge.

Women

The women’s team dropped a 77-52 decision at Spalding on Wednesday.

Alex Martin scored 26 points on 11 of 18 shooting for Spalding (5-10, 3-4).

Blackburn (1-12, 0-6) trailed 19-12 after a quarter and 43-21 at the half.

Jenna Dudra had 10 points and Gariel Pierce had 13 rebounds for the Beavers, 21 of 58 from the field and eight of 13 at the line with 25 turnovers.

Carlinville’s Olivia Olroyd scored three points with a three-point make, adding a rebound and an assist.

Mt. Olive native Brianna Henke made both shots from the field and a free throw for five points, along with a rebound and a block.

Webster 96, Blackburn 69

Olroyd had a career-high 12 points but the Beavers were defeated in St. Louis by Webster Saturday.

Olroyd made four of seven shots from the field, including three of four from three-point range. She added two rebounds.

Kate Smith had 15 points to lead the Beavers (1-14, 0-7).

Blackburn trailed 25-17 after a quarter, 46-30 at half and 72-46 through three quarters.

Henke scored two points with five rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal for Blackburn.