Rotary honors seniors for community service

CARLINVILLE (May 10, 2018) – At a recent Carlinville Rotary meeting, two students — Paul Kibe and Alison Hurley — were honored for their community service and leadership as the 2018 recipients of the Youth Merit Award, which is given each year to students who show the Rotary’s ideal of providing service to others.

Kibe is the son of Jeremiah and Ann Kibe, and Hurley is the daughter of Dave and Kim Hurley. Both are seniors at Carlinville High School and will be furthering their education in the fall. CHS Guidance Counselor Jennifer Enrietta assisted with the scholarship.

Caption: Pictured, from left, are Rotarian Brent Cain, Paul Kibe, Alison Hurley and Rotary President Pete Genta.