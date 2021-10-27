Rotary Halloween Parade to be held Oct. 31

The Carlinville Rotary Club will host the 82nd annual Rotary Parade at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

This year’s theme is “The Great Outdoors.” The grand marshals of the parade are Jenifer Kline as the Abominable Snowman and Brenda Wallis as Bigfoot.

The 2021 royal Rotary court and attendees are freshmen, Chloe Pope, daughter of Gavin and Denise Pope, Mason Gilpin, son of Jess and Jessica Gilpin; sophmore, Brooke Stewart, daughter of Jorge and Valerie Stewart, Patrick Dunn, son of Matthew and Jackie Dunn; junior, Amelia Cosenza, daughter of Michael and Susan Cosenza, Caleb Stanfield, son of Amy Sibley and Joseph Stanfield; senior queen and king candidates, Destiny Burcham, daughter of Gary and Audrey Gwinn, Mason Duckels, son of Robert and Kristina Duckels, Megan Dunn, daughter of Matthew and Jackie Dunn, Ayden Tiburzi, son of Craig and Michelle Tiburzi, Catherine Sims, daughter of Byron and Cindi Sims and Kai Williams, son of Christopher and Melissa Williams. Reigning queen is Madeline Boullion, daughter of Tim and Alta Boullion and reigning king is Chance Pointer, son of Joseph Pointer.

The parade will form on the West side of the Carlinville Plaza and follow Route 4 down North Broad to the square and exit onto East Main where it will dissemble on North Estate Street west of the Courthouse.

Costume judging will take place at City Hall and judging for large floats, school floats, bands, cars, tractors and 4-wheeler groups will be at the west side of the Carlinville Plaza.

Horses and horse drawn carriage will be judged at the southwest corner of the Carlinville Plaza parking lot.

Rules and guidelines for the parade are as follows: participants must be at least 16-years-old and licensed and insured to operate any motorized vehicles, including but limited to 4-wheelers, motorcycles, tractors and farm equipment. Participants are reminded to coordinate the theme of their costumes, decorated walkers, drivers and floats with the theme of the parade. Horse riders will be grouped at the end of the parade. Candy should be tossed gently to the curb. Political advertising of any kind is prohibited (including signs on cars, pamphlets, pencils or other items promoting a candidate or political issue.) No reservations are taken for the order in line, there are parade line officials.

The Rotary Club members will be selling 50/50 tickets before and during the parade. The winner need not be present for the drawing. The winning ticket will be posted in the next issue of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat following the announcement.

Anyone wanting more information may contact Matt Gazda at 217-854-5411, Carrie Harris at 217-691-0394 or Siri Engstrom at 217-408-6999.