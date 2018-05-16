Rotary District 6460 offers scholarships

CARLINVILLE (May 16, 2018) – Rotary District 6460 has announced that two types of academic scholarships are available for 2018-19.

The Domestic $3,000 scholarship requires the completion of 24 hours of college credit prior to the application. The $18,000 Menghini International Scholarship is also available for a student who has been accepted to an international university; it is not for a study abroad program through a local college or university.

The Domestic scholarship is to be applied to the Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 academic periods. The Menghini scholarship may not begin before September 2019 but must begin before September 2020.

For more information about the scholarships or to get an application, visit rotarydistrict6460.org. Applications must be received by midnight on May 31. Interviews will be scheduled no later than July 9. Questions may be directed to Scholarship Chair Kris Rosentreter at (217) 854-4015 or crlnvl@gmail.com.