Rotary Club all-star games March 25

CARLINVILLE (March 15, 2018) – The Carlinville Rotary Club is pleased to announce that local COUNTRY® Financial Representatives in Greene, Macoupin, Montgomery and Sangamon Counties are teaming up with the club again this year to present the 16th Annual Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Basketball Classic Sunday, March 25 at Carlinville High School.

The event showcases the top 60 boys’ and girls’ basketball seniors in the area in two All-Star games. A total of 20 high schools will be represented in the Classic, including 30 girls and 30 boys.

Participating COUNTRY Financial Representatives are Dave O’Dell in Virden & Girard; Jan Geninatti in Carlinville; Tina Olroyd in Gillespie; Julie Schutz in White Hall; Cary DeSpain in Carrollton; Tony Marten in Litchfield; Nathan Clementz in Nokomis; Chris Berger in Auburn; and Greg Holcomb in Hillsboro.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with COUNTRY Financial as a corporate sponsor for our event again this year,” Carlinville Rotarian and event coordinator Tim Tarter said. “COUNTRY has always had a strong association with and been an ardent supporter of high school basketball in Illinois.”

Each game will be played in four 10-minute quarters. The COUNTRY Financial 3-Point Shootout for the girls will begin at 4 p.m., followed by the girls’ All-Star game at 4:30 p.m. The COUNTRY Financial 3-Point Shootout for the boys will be held between games, starting at 6:15 p.m., with the boys’ All-Star game to follow at 6:45 p.m. The COUNTRY Financial slam dunk contest will be held at halftime of the boys’ game.

Admission is $6 with children 6 and under admitted free. All proceeds from the day’s events will go to the Carlinville Rotary Club to help with community projects throughout the year.

Country Financial is a corporate partner with the Carlinville Rotary Club for the 16th Annual Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Basketball Classic coming to Carlinville High School on Sunday, March 25. Pictured from left are Country Financial representative Joey Boente, Rotary President Pete Genta and Country Financial representative Gary Edwards.