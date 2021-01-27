Rosemary Pressler Huff

Rosemary Pressler Huff, 69, of Chesterfield, passed away at 2:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at St. John’s/Prairie Heart in Springfield.

Rosie was born on May 17, 1951, in Carlinville to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Young) Pressler.

She married Kenneth L. Huff in Carlinville on June 7, 1969.

She was a member of Carlinville High School Class of 1969. Over the years she worked various jobs including; in-home day care, at SideTracks Diner, Carlinville Rehab (Sunshine Manor), Children’s Garden Learning Center and Behme Accounting. Her greatest honor though was working for the Lord. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and served faithfully for years as Sunday School Teacher, Bible Study Leader and Worship Director. She dedicated 34 years of service to the Macoupin County 4-H Foundation and more recently was very active in Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief activities. She was an avid prayer warrior, hand wrote the bible for use in ministry and enjoyed serving the Lord with all her heart. She walked with Jesus with a smile on her face as He led her through life.

She is survived by her husband Kenny of Chesterfield; son, Daryn (Crish) Huff of Greenfield; daughter, Lori Huff of Kirksville, MO, daughter, Jessica (Jon) Fish of Trimble, MO; daughter-in-law, Debbie Huff of Chesterfield; grandchildren, Alex (Kacie Green) Huff, Derek Huff, Caleb Huff, Michaela (Justin) Goode, Camryn Huff, Bryce Huff, Jonathon Fish, Kenlee Fish, Lauren Fish; great grandchildren Brynna Huff, Bailey Green, Xoe Green, Dixie Green; and several nieces and nephews; a sister, Joy Campbell (companion John Hadra) of Farmersville.

She is preceded in death by her son, Bryan Huff and her parents.

Visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Medora, with Rob Cleeton and Ray Robinson, officiating.

Burial will be in Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County 4-H Extension or Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora for The Lighthouse Food Pantry.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave online condolences may do so at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.