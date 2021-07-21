Rosemary Harbaugh

Rosemary Harbaugh, 100, of Palmyra, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

She was born August 31, 1920 in Theron, Missouri, daughter of the late Arthur and Alma Leeder Roemer.

She married Verner Harbaugh on July 3, 1939 in Alton. He preceded her in death in 1998.

Surviving are three children, Verna Kay (Harold) Rich of Greenfield, Paul Bradley of Normal, Mark Lane (Connie) Harbaugh of Kernersville, NC.; sixteen grandchildren; forty-one great-grandchildren; and eighteen great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-laws, Sue Harbaugh of Palmyra, Brenda Harbaugh of Sparta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Thomas Martin Harbaugh and Gene Douglas Harbaugh.

Due to the Great Depression, Rosemary was unable to graduate from high school, as she was needed on the farm to help support her parents and siblings. One of her proudest accomplishments was to become a graduate of Northwestern High School, which she did in May, 1961.

Rosemary worked for many years in the Palmyra and Jacksonville area, and retired from Illinois School for the Blind, where she was employed as a Cottage Parent for middle aged school children.

Rosemary and Verner lived in the Palmyra area, where they both were active members of the Palmyra Christian Church, serving faithfully as a Sunday school teachers. Rosemary was a self-taught pianist, and readily volunteered to play piano when needed.

Her presence will be missed at the Heritage Health weekly bingo games, and her diligence in working crossword puzzles.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palmyra Christian Church and sent to Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.