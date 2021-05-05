Rosemarie Martin

Rosemarie Martin, 74, of Girard, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 24, 1946 in Springfield, to Thomas and Rosemarie Grady.

She married James Martin December 15, 1971 in Carlinville and he preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Dennis Grady, Ed Grady, Kevin Grady, Walter Grady.

Rosemarie graduated from Girard High School in 1964 and spent her life as a loving homemaker. In her younger years she was a member of the Women of the Moose she enjoyed golfing and bowling. Rose enjoyed reading thriller and mystery novels, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, and sewing with her granddaughter. Rose’s biggest joy was caring for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Martin (Susie) of Virden; Michael Martin (Pam) of Springfield; Patrick Martin (Machelle) of Girard; Bridget Martin (Shannon) of Springfield, brother, Tom Grady (Kelly) of Girard, sisters, Amy Grady of Virden; Kathy Davis (Jack) of Petersburg; Janie Gaydos (Stan) of Nilwood; Cindy Grady of Girard, Mary Vice of Girard; and Amanda Davis (Ron) of Missouri, and 10 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, 11am at New Calvary Cemetery in Carlinville.

We would like any memorial to be made to Memorial Medical Home Hospice.

Please visit www.heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.