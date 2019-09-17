Roseanna Sue Peetoom Robison

Roseanna Sue Peetoom Robison, 66, of Carlinville, passed way at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019 in Jerseyville.

She was born February 2, 1953 in Blackwell, Kay County, Okla., the daughter of Victor and Patricia (Harris) Peetoom.

Roseanna was a graduate of Romeoville High School, Romeoville. She received a bachelor of science degree from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb in 1975 and a master’s degree from National Louis University.

Rosie loved being with people and her work history included the Salvation Army, St. Louis; Miller Mutual Insurance Company and Calvary Baptist Church, Alton; and St. Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis.

Roseanna became a Christian in her early years. Her desire was always to know and do the will of her Lord. Everywhere she lived, her love for people was shown by the way she served God by signing for the deaf, working with children and singing in the choir.

At her death, she was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville.

She was a fun-loving, joy-filled woman who will be missed by her father, two brothers: Steve (Marie) of Plainfield and Greg (Johnnie) of Surprise, Arizona; and a sister Jan (Ron) Klett of Urbana; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Robison, and her mother.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., Oct. 5, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Family and friends my call from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service.

Burial will take place Monday, Oct. 7, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.