Rose Marie Smith

Rose Marie Smith, 70, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday afternoon, Oct. 6, 2019 at her residence in Carlinville.

Rose was born Sept. 30, 1949 to Clarence Wilber and Allie Geraldine (Pocklington) Shade-Dyer in Carlinville.

Rose worked as a nurse’s aid for 20 years at Friendship Home, Lake View Nursing Home and Weatherford Nursing Home. She was a talented seamstress and also enjoyed making jewelry and dream catchers.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Beth Kidd of Taylorville; son, Charles D. Smith of Staunton; and several grandchildren.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Genny Reisenger.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is assisting the Smith family.