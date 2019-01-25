Rose M. Reznicek

Rose Mary Reznicek, 96, formerly of Greenfield and Chesterfield, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Gilbert, Ariz.

She was born Dec. 6, 1922, in Carrollton to Edgar and Lena Vandersand Short. She married William Reznicek on Sept. 2, 1967; he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Reznicek graduated from Greenfield High School in 1939 and received a bachelor of science in education from Illinois State Normal University in 1957 and a master of science in education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1964. She taught school for 35 years, including one year at Mt. Washington in rural Rockbridge, one year at Heyworth in Heyworth, four years at Richwoods in rural Roodhouse and 29 years in the Greenfield School District. She loved teaching, enjoyed her students and was well-liked and respected by them. She was a hard worker and raised her three children by herself. Family was important to her, she was a friend to all who knew her, and reading was her favorite hobby. She loved to travel, and her favorite countries were Austria, England and Australia. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Greenfield, Cornerstone Sunday School Class of Chesterfield, Elizabeth Chapter OES #17 of Kane, Women of the Moose of Carlinville, Macoupin County Farm Bureau and Athensville Community Club.

Surviving are three children, Sherry (Jim Ehlers) Batts of Godfrey, Linda (Merle Steckel) Reed of Gilbert, Ariz., and William Reed of Tucson, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Jeri (Roy) Anderson of Edgerton, Kan., Stevie (David) Lockhart of Chandler, Ariz., Lisa (Rudy) Mendoza of Litchfield Park, Ariz., Brandon Reed of California and Cortney Reed of California; seven great-grandchildren, Rashelle West, Sabryna Rolin, Vanessa Mendoza, Makenzie Lockhart, Mia Lockhart, Zeke Mendoza and Miles Lockhart; one great-great-granddaughter, Evelyn West; two siblings, Ronald (Sandy) Short of Gilbert, Ariz., and Kay Herring of Arizona; two step-children, Ronald Reznicek and Nancy Reznicek Beyers; and two step-grandchildren, Marcus Reznicek and Maria Reznicek.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Short Bergmann; and three brothers, Adrian Short, Bill Short and Raymond Short.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 24, from 4-7 p.m. at Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church north of Greenfield. Burial will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery north of Greenfield.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Greenfield or Greenfield Public Library.

