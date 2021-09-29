Roscoe Bettis

Roscoe Bettis, age 93, of Hettick, passed away on Saturday afternoon Sept. 25, 2021 at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

He was born Jan. 27, 1928 in Virden, the son of the late George Orval and Rebecca Mae Hays Bettis.

He married Joyce Ralston on March 26, 1948 in Carlinville.

Mr. Bettis farmed many years in rural Palmyra. He loved listening to blue grass music and would travel to many festivals with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; three daughters, Sandra Kay Houchens (Bill) of Springfield, Kathy Ann Arnett (Rick) of Hettick, Teresa Jane Clark of Sulphur Springs, Ark.; three sons, Larry Dale Bettis (Bonnie) of Rushville, Gary Dean Bettis (Mary) of Palmyra, Ricky Dee Bettis (Dawn) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Harvey Bettis of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Mindy Ann Clark; a great-grandson, Laikyn; sisters, Helen Edwards, Etta Rae Dibler, Iva Simpson; and one brother, Roy Bettis.

The family will host graveside services 10 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra.

Memorials are suggested to the Hettick Community Club, c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692

Stults-Neece Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.