Roodhouse man faces murder charges in February death

A 27-year-old Roodhouse man is facing first degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 23-month-old of Carlinville.

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jennifer Watson filed first degree murder charges in the death of Gracie Ellen Rose Nance (date of birth March 2, 2018) of Carlinville July 1 against Allan R. Castleberry, Jr. His bond has been set at $1 million by Judge Joshua Meyer.

On the morning of Feb. 3 of this year, a 911 call was made by Courtney Rice, the mother of Gracie Ellen Rose Nance, indicating that the child was not breathing, according to a state’s attorney press release.

The Gillespie/Benld Area Ambulance Service of Carlinville and the Carlinville Police Department responded. The girl was taken to Carlinville Area Hospital and then transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hopital by Arch Medical Helicopter.

Castleberry was Rice’s live-in boyfriend at the time of the offense. The charge indicates that Castleberry struck Rose’s head against a wall, knowing such acts created a strong probability of death.

“This is a tragic and senseless death,” Watson said in a press release. “The Carlinville Police Department was swift in responding and investigating this case. Castleberry’s arrest was the result of good police work.”

“The charges against Castleberry are just the beginning in seeking justice for Grace Ellen Rose,” said Carlinville Chief of Police Dave Haley.