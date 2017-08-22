Ronnie W. McKinney, 78

BUNKER HILL (August 22, 2017) – Ronnie Wayne McKinney, of Bunker Hill, passed safely into the arms of Jesus on Sunday afternoon, August 20, 2017 with his wife at his side.

He was born on November 14, 1938 in St. Claire, Missouri to Otto McKinney and Midred McKinney Hardwick in St. Clair. On January 28, 1961 he married Karen Rogers of Bethalto. She survives.

Ronnie was a devout family man who enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing. He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. He loved basketball and recently was recognized for having scored over 1,000 points in his high school career.

He worked at Olin Corporation for 32 years retiring as supervisor in Metallics Manufacturing in 1994. He was a member of the Westerner Club in East Alton, IL. His first passion was for God and his church having been called to His ministry at Woodburn Country Bible Church on August 18, 1985 serving his God and his congregation for more than 22 years.

His is survived by Karen, his beloved wife of 56 years; a daughter, Kymberli Day of Gillespie, IL; a son, Brian McKinney of Alton, IL; grandchildren Aubrey Brown, Nathan McKinney, Megan Day, Drew Day and Kyle McKinney. Also surviving are a brother Edward Hardwick of Spanish Fort AL; and a sister, Susan Evans of Carlinville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Scott McKinney, an infant sister, Joan McKinney, and his sister, Debbie Mouser.

Visitation is on Thursday, August 24th, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Funeral services are on Friday, August 25th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Thacker officiating. Memorials can be made to Woodburn Country Bible Church. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.