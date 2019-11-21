Ronald “R.D.” Woolfolk

Ronald “R.D.” Woolfolk, 82, of Scottville, died Friday Nov. 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Jan. 20, 1937 in Scottville, son of the late Charles and Gladys McCann Woolfolk, and had a wonderful childhood growing up with his brothers and sisters.

On Oct. 3, 1956 he married the love of his life, Donna Ralston, and she survives.

Also surviving are four daughters, Karen Woolfolk, Jo Blanton (Jeff) and Mary Cope (Steve Bridges) all of Scottville; and Linda Tomlinson (Allen) of Plainview; grandchildren, Amanda Kaufman, Sarah Wallace (Eric), Brian Blanton (Mary Elizabeth), Sam Cope and Jamie Emmons (Dave); great-grandchildren, Eric Michael, Marley, and Andy Wallace, Joe Cope and Eli Emmons; four sisters, Ramona Wood and Melody Camerer both of Scottville, Wilma Mansfield of Murrayville, and Judy Dugger of Auburn; a brother, Mick Woolfolk (Judy) of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Sharon Woolfolk; brothers, David Woolfolk in infancy, Charles “Sonny” M. Woolfolk, Tom Woolfolk and Harold “Bud” Woolfolk.

R.D. spent his life farming and raising Black Angus bulls. He started each day with a pot of coffee and his friends and family in the shop. He loved the special times he spent with his family and friends. On nice days, you could find him and wife Donna at the Barefoot Restaurant eating catfish. Through the years he spent a lot of time giving the grandkids and great-grandkids rides on Big John, his tractor, and the side-by-side. R.D. never knew a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Graveside services were Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Panther Creek Cemetery near Scottville.

Memorials are suggested to the Northwestern Area Food Pantry.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com. Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra was in charge of arrangements.