Ronald M. Stokes

Ronald M. “Ron” Stokes, 57, of Carlinville, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 30, 2021 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Ron was born on July 20, 1964 to James and Bonnie (Gonoude) Stokes in Chicago.

He married Sheila Hicks in August of 1989 in Carlinville. They later divorced.

Ron was a butcher for Diamond Meat Packing Company in Carlinville for many years. Later he worked as a machinist for PMW of Carlinville. Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends.

Ronald is survived by his mother, Bonnie Stokes of Van Alstyne, TX; daughter, Samatha (Justin) Heggy of Carlinville; grandson, Oliver Saffell of Carlinville; two sisters, Denise Stokes of Sherman, TX, and Jodi (Joe Stephens) Rettmeier of Van Alstyne, TX; three nieces, Rachel Stephens, Keely Rocha, and Jayna Stephens; four nephews, Ryan Stokes, Jesse Stephens, Jacob Rettmeier, and Jenner Stephens.

Ronald was preceded in death by father, James Stokes.

Private family services will be held at a later date at Moore Cemetery in rural Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.