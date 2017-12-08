Ronald L. Wiggins, 80

ORLANDO, Fla. (Dec. 8, 2017) – Ronald L. “Ronnie” Wiggins, 80, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

He was born Dec. 30, 1936, in Carlinville, the son of Burton F. Wiggins and Pauline V. Harris. He married Colette L. Wiggins on March 24, 1986, in Las Vegas, Nev.; she survives.

Mr. Wiggins graduated from Carlinville High School in 1955 and went on to junior college in the area. He retired from UPS after holding various positions in his 25 years of service. In his younger days, he was an avid athlete and enjoyed participating in football, basketball and baseball; later in life, he enjoyed race cars, bowling, golf and playing cards. He was very active in his Elks Lodge in Omaha, Neb., and became a lifetime member in 2014 with 39 years of service.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Burt and Lisa Wiggins of Yorktown, Va., Pamela Wiggins of Cancun, Mexico, Mike and Carol Wiggins of Waterloo, Neb., Sandie Wiggins of Omaha, Neb., Jeff and Judy Smith of Waterloo, Neb., and Angela and Jose Zuniga of Dublin, Calif.; grandchildren, Sean Wiggins, Lindsay Wiggins, Matt Richman, Amanda Richman, Malleri Matejka, Mykal Richman, Justin Wiggins, Tyler Wiggins and Nate Smith; and great-grandchildren, Avery Wiggins, Izabelle Richman, Jonah Richman, Taylor Richman, Lucas Matejka, Myka Matejka, Lynden Matejka, Katelyn Weilage and a baby boy on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Kelsey May Smith; and several aunts and uncles.

It was his wish to be cremated. A remembrance service will be held from 9:30 a.m. until funeral services from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, Neb., with burial immediately following.

Memorials may be made to Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue at muddypawssecondchancerescue.com.