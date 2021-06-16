Ronald L. Vidmar

Ronald L. Vidmar, 78, of Gillespie and Golden Eagle, passed away in Gillespie on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

He was born April 5, 1943, in Litchfield, IL to Joseph Vidmar & Leola (McKinney) Vidmar.

He was retired after having been a computer programmer for McDonnell-Douglas. Ronald was a member of the Litchfield Moose and Buckeye Club.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Vidmar of Gillespie, IL, brother, Neil (Joanne) Vidmar of Durham, NC. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Lumpy’s, Gillespie, IL.

Memorials are suggested to Coal Museum or Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.