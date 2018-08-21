Ronald J. Schüler, 25

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 21, 2018) – Ronald Jeffry “RJ” Schuler, 25, of Carlinville passed away at 9:07 a.m., Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at his residence.

He was born July 28, 1993, in Phoenix, Ariz., the son of John T. Schuler and Patricia S. Davis.

He attended school at Panhandle/Lincolnwood and then Carlinville. He worked at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville and at the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled. He enjoyed fishing, playing soccer, music and, most of all, spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving are his parents, John Schuler of Farmersville and Patty (John) Pruitt of Carlinville; a brother, Kris (Kaci) Schuler of Raymond; a sister, Heidi Schuler of Mattoon; and a niece, Kennady Clayton of Raymond.

He was preceded in death by his niece, Kenzi Schuler.

Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church near Raymond. Cremation will follow at a later time. Hough Funeral Home in Raymond is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled.

Condolences may be left for the family at houghfuneralhome.com.