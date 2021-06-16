Ronald Hollis

Ronald Hollis, 74, of Carlinville, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

He was born February 4, 1947, in Litchfield to Nicholas Hollis & Bessie “Sue” (Davis) Hollis.

He was retired after having been a mental health tech for the State of Illinois. Ronald was a veteran of the US Army after having served during Vietnam. Ronald was a life member of the VFW.

He is survived by his daughter, Leigh Hollis of Carlinville, sister, Nancy Carter of Springfield, 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, son, Todd Brian Hollis, brothers, Thomas Hollis and Nicholas Hollis.

Private services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie is in charge of the arrangements.