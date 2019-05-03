Ronald G. Thiessen

Ronald Gene Thiessen, 85, of Raymond, IL, passed away Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019 at 7 p.m. in Heritage Health Therapy & Senior Care in Carlinville. He was born on Feb. 15, 1934 in Litchfield, IL, a son of Henry Otto and Ruby Rae (Logsdon) Thiessen.

Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a farmer and had previously worked at the Western Union Substation in Carlinville. He enjoyed repairing watches, woodworking and was a lifelong Cubs fan.

Ronald married Judy Varner on June 10, 1956 in Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jerry and Bill Thiessen.

He is also survived by two sons, Joel Thiessen (Rena) and Jan Thiessen (Missy), both of Raymond; five grandchildren, Joey (Aaron) Crager, Jamie Thiessen, J.R. Thiessen, Lauren Thiessen and Justin Thiessen; two great-grandchildren, Shealie and Dylan Crager; and sisters-in-law, Mary Thiessen of Litchfield and Dorothy (Leonard) Bomkamp of Carlinville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, to light a candle or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.plummerfuneralservices.com.