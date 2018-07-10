Ronald G. Monke, 55

WILSONVILLE (July 10, 2018) – Ronald Gene Monke, 55, of Wilsonville passed away at 2:45 p.m., Sunday, July 1, 2018, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 16,1963, in Litchfield to LaVern and Vivian (Greeling) Monke.

Mr. Monke worked as a laborer in construction and enjoyed playing darts, fishing and being with his kids.

Surviving are two daughters, Breanna Monke of Staunton and Bethany Monke of Wilsonville; son, Ronnie Monke of Wilsonville; three brothers, Jerry (Chris) Greeling of Australia, Kenny (Barb) Monke of Arcola and Richard (Pam) Monke of White City; four sisters, Bonny Monke of Benld, Debbie Monke of Benld, Barb (Aaron) Bishop of Benld and Sandy Svoboda of Dillon, Mont.; 14 nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and great-nephews; and two great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life service was held from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, July 7, at Staunton Country Club in Staunton. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Ronnie Monke College Fund.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.