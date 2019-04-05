Ronald E. Niehaus

Ronald Eugene Niehaus, 68​, of Litchfield passed away at 6:21 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield.​

Ronald was born on April 18, 1950 in Litchfield to​ the late Eugene Frank “Jeep” Niehaus​ and the late Dolores Marie “Pete” Schultz​. He married Peggy Lee Williams​ on Feb. 2, 2002​ at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Litchfield.​

​He attended Litchfield Zion Lutheran Grade School, Gillespie, and graduated from Gillespie High School with the Class of 1968.​

He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Litchfield.

Ronald served in the National Guard for 6 years. He retired from Bente Shell, Wood River, in June 2018 and had worked for Jeep Niehaus and Sons, in Mt. Olive.

​ He loved farming, family, tractors, his dogs, Danny and Sally; country music, especially the song Waterloo by Stonewall Jackson; gospel music and Hornsby Clipper lawnmower racing.​

He was survived by his wife; son, Ryan (Susan) Machota of Staunton; daughters, Jennie (Norm) Halpin of Carlilnville, Amanda (Rob) Williamson of Edinburg, and Wendi (Fred) Harbison of Staunton; grandchildren, Christopher, Mason and Olivia Halpin, Reyna and Clara Williamson, Zander and Anna Machota, Nichlas and Hunter Harbison; brothers, Gary (Holly) Niehaus of Litchfield, and Dennis Niehaus of Butler; sister, Brenda (Dennis) Cline of Litchfield.​

​He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Doris Jean Niehaus; and sister-in-law, Beth Niehaus​.

​Visitation was held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive.​

Funeral service was held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Litchfield with Reverend Cynthia Munke officiating.​

Burial was in the Elmwood Cemetery, Litchfield.​

Lunch for family and friends was held at Turner Hall, Mt. Olive, served by the ladies of the Trinity Lutheran Church.​

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Turner Hall, Food Pantry of choice, or Trinity Lutheran Church, Litchfield.

Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.beckerandson.com​.

Becker & Son Funeral Home, in Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.​