Ronald E. Niehaus
Ronald Eugene Niehaus, 68, of Litchfield passed away at 6:21 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield.
Ronald was born on April 18, 1950 in Litchfield to the late Eugene Frank “Jeep” Niehaus and the late Dolores Marie “Pete” Schultz. He married Peggy Lee Williams on Feb. 2, 2002 at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Litchfield.
He attended Litchfield Zion Lutheran Grade School, Gillespie, and graduated from Gillespie High School with the Class of 1968.
He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Litchfield.
Ronald served in the National Guard for 6 years. He retired from Bente Shell, Wood River, in June 2018 and had worked for Jeep Niehaus and Sons, in Mt. Olive.
He loved farming, family, tractors, his dogs, Danny and Sally; country music, especially the song Waterloo by Stonewall Jackson; gospel music and Hornsby Clipper lawnmower racing.
He was survived by his wife; son, Ryan (Susan) Machota of Staunton; daughters, Jennie (Norm) Halpin of Carlilnville, Amanda (Rob) Williamson of Edinburg, and Wendi (Fred) Harbison of Staunton; grandchildren, Christopher, Mason and Olivia Halpin, Reyna and Clara Williamson, Zander and Anna Machota, Nichlas and Hunter Harbison; brothers, Gary (Holly) Niehaus of Litchfield, and Dennis Niehaus of Butler; sister, Brenda (Dennis) Cline of Litchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Doris Jean Niehaus; and sister-in-law, Beth Niehaus.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive.
Funeral service was held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Litchfield with Reverend Cynthia Munke officiating.
Burial was in the Elmwood Cemetery, Litchfield.
Lunch for family and friends was held at Turner Hall, Mt. Olive, served by the ladies of the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Turner Hall, Food Pantry of choice, or Trinity Lutheran Church, Litchfield.
Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.beckerandson.com.
Becker & Son Funeral Home, in Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.