Ronald Dominic Audi

Ronald Dominic Audi, 83, of Ocala, FL. passed away on Jan. 23, 2021 due to complications with Covid-19.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1937, to the late Dominic and Florence (Redolfi) Audi,

He attended Gillespie High School, graduating in the class of 1955.

He served in the United States Navy and was a graduate of both the University of Illinois and Michigan Tech.

He married Margaret Grehn on Sept. 12, 1959 and moved to Burlington, VT. where he worked as a mechanical engineer for IBM. Upon retirement, he and Margaret moved to Ocala, FL, where he was able to enjoy his passion, playing golf.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Michelle (Kyle) Wheel; sons, Anthony (Sarah) Audi, Edward Audi, Christopher Audi; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Prescott), Jennifer (Chris), Rebecca, Nathan, and Lauren; great-grandson, Deckard; sisters-in-law, Patricia Bausano and Mary Eshleman.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Florence Audi; two sisters, Doloris Chrisos, Louise Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William (Ed) and Madaline Grehn.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala, FL. Countryside Funeral Home of Anthony, FL was in charge of arrangements.