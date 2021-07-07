Ronald Dale Pruitt

Ronald Dale Pruitt, 77, of Medora, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Robings Manor, in Brighton.

He was born October 13, 1943, in Bunker Hill, son of the late Charles and Marie (Bridges) Pruitt.

Ron married Sharon Cato in 1963, sharing three children before separating in 1974. He then married Diane Hagen on August 16, 1975, in Carlinville. They spent their lives together until her passing on July 22, 2003.

Prior to retirement in 2019, Ron owned and operated Ron Pruitt Trucking.

In his free time, he liked to play slow-pitch softball and enjoying time with his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his children, Gina Yarbrough of St. Louis, Erin (Danny) West of Carlinville, Jana (Ryan) Spickerman of Bunker Hill, Rich (Suzanne) Pruitt of Oreana, David (Jill) Pruitt of Godfrey, Eric (Amy) Pruitt of Godfrey, Jerad (Brandi) Pruitt of Shipman; grandchildren, Amanda, Jeremy, Amber, Josh, Alyssa, Lexy, Quincy, Clayton, Austin, Jace, Hunter, Chase, Hadley, Jackson, James, Jackson, Chase, Grant, Maddie, Ainsley; eight great grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Culpepper; and step brother, Steven Bott.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; step mother, Ruby Pruitt; brother, Richard Pruitt; sister, Bonnie Schauwecker; and great grandson, Lucca.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Monday, July 5, 2021, all at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora with Pastor Rob Cleeton officiating.

Burial was in Medora Cemetery.

Memorials in Ron’s name may be made to the Medora Ambulance Service.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

