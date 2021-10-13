Ronald Curtis Morse

Ronald Curtis Morse, 60, of Carlinville, passed away on Sunday morning, October 3, 2021 at his residence in Carlinville.

Ron was born on March 10, 1961 to James and Bonnie (Rosentreter) Morse in Carlinville.

Ron graduated high school in 1979 and then joined the Air Force. During his active duty, he was stationed abroad in Reykjavik Iceland and then in Oklahoma City. After his discharge, he returned to the St. Louis area where he reconnected with his high school classmate and future wife, Margye Peters. They were married on May 14, 1988 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Carlinville. They were married for 33 years. They soon moved to their long time home of Carlinville where he started a career of 26 years at Graham Correctional Center as a prison guard.

Ron was an amazing cook, a competitive Parcheesi player and a lover of music. He was smart and sardonic and never failed to share his perspective and a joke.

Ron is survived by his mother, Bonnie Morse-Fuller of Carlinville; wife, Margye Peters-Morse of Carlinville; daughter, Kelsey (Stephen) Porter of St. Louis, MO; son, William Garrett Morse of Carlinville; two brothers, Scott (Ada) Morse of Muskogee, OK, George Morse of Carlinville; two sisters, Mary Ellen (Michael) Caudle of Carlinville, Cora Mae (Ronald) Remer of Muskogee, OK; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ron was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Burial will be held at a later date in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville Public School Foundation.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.