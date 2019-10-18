Roller, Carrino finish first at East-Alton Wood River Invitational

Roller, Carrino finish first at East-Alton Wood River

Front, from left, Morgan Carrino, Braylee Gilmore and Emaly Lewis; back row, Charlie Wilson, Colin Kreipe, Cale Williams, Briley Roper, Trevor Kroeschel and Max Wilson of Carlinville High School were all awarded plaques at the East-Alton Wood River Invitational last Saturday, along with David Harris (not pictured). Photo contributed by Robin Gilmore.

Ten Carlinville Cavaliers earn plaques

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Staunton’s Lydia Roller added another piece of hardware to her trophy collection at Saturday’s East-Alton Wood River Invitational meet – a competition divided into eight catagories based on grade level and gender.

Roller placed first out of 22 runners in the junior girls’ race with a time of 16:37.48 – nearly five minutes ahead of the runner-up finisher, Red Bud’s Adrienne Vallett (21:17.04).

Morgan Carrino took home the first place plaque for Carlinville in the freshman girls’ race, finishing in 19:47.32 and outlasting Civic Memorial’s Hannah Meiser (19:50.45) in a tighly-contested final shuttle. Carrino beat out 20 opponents for the title.

Cale Williams, Briley Roper, Braylee Gilmore, David Harris, Emaly Lewis, Charlie Wilson, Colin Kreipe, Max Wilson and Trevor Kroeschel also earned plaques in their respective races for Carlinville.

Williams placed third out of 34 senior boys with a time of 16:36.86 and was followed by Roper (ninth, 17:00.89), Southwestern’s Derrick Watson (17th, 18:08.20) and Staunton’s Matt Williams (28th, 21:57.51).

Staunton’s Mackenzie Fisher (sixth, 21:04.54) led a large pack of high Macoupin County finishers in a 25-man senior girls’ race. Allison Brown of Southwestern came in seventh at 21:20:29. Sonali Jain’s 22:47.54 finish was good for 10th. Southwestern’s Mackenzie Conlee (22:58.96) came in 11th, with her teammate duo of Andrea Gwillem (25:47.30) and Emma Brandon (26:42.32) following in 19th and 20th, respectively.

Staunton’s Bailey Scroggins (21:44.58) ran with Roller and ranked sixth among the junior girls.

Southwestern’s Andrew Duppy took 12th place out of 24 junior boys with a time of 18:50:54. Wilson (15th, 19:58.64) led the way for Carlinville and was followed by Chance Pointer (21st, 21:00.46) and Cameron Strubbe (21st, 22:22.41).

Gilmore (21:10.57) led all Macoupin County individuals with a fourth place finish out of 18 sophomore girls. Laina Wilderman (fifth, 21:26.86) took the reigns of a Southwestern trio with Emily Lowis (eighth, 23:19.31) and Ally Helling (14th, 27:51.90) at the anchor. Carlinville’s Naomi Owada (16th, 28:28.98) and Staunton’s Dana Jarden (18th, 34:21.97) also participated.

Kreipe (fourth, 17:28.46), Harris (10th, 18:03.19), Kroeschel (13th, 18:44.80), Staunton’s Drake Dufrain (18th, 19:54.48), Carlinville’s Brock Henson (21st, 20:19.66), Staunton’s Joe Goss (30th, 24:39.87) and Carlinville’s Jake Petrovich (31st, 26:01.15) competed in a pack of 31 sophomore boys.

Carrino was joined by Lewis (14th, 22:17), Staunton’s Lexi Pfiffer (16th, 23:19.15) and her teammate Maddie Lowrance (20th, 24:25.29) in a freshman race featuring 21 individuals.

Wilson (19:51.99) ended in 15th place out of 31 freshman boys for the Cavies and was followed by teammates Alex Scott (20th, 20:44.17), Carlinville’s Jackson Davis (27th, 23:23.01) and Cooper Fullington (31st, 30:58.87).

Carlinville will travel to Brighton Monday, Oct. 21, to compete in the South Central Conference meet. Races begin at 4:30 p.m.

The Carlinville middle and high schools hosted Bement, Rochester, Breese Mater Dei, Roxana, Quincy Notre Dame, Quincy Blessed Sacrament, Greenville, Staunton, North Greene, Central A&M, Springfield Lutheran, Breese Central, Litchfield, East-Alton Wood River, Marquette, Pittsfield, Southwestern, O’Fallon First Baptist, Metro-East Lutheran, Pana, Father McGivney, Carrollton, Gillespie, Vandalia, Teutopolis, Freeburg, North Mac, Jacksonville Routt and Madison at their annual invitational Tuesday afternoon. Results will be published in next week’s issue.